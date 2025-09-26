Left Menu

Language Protests Ignite Tensions in Karnataka: KRV vs. Hindi Diwas

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were arrested for protesting against a Hindi Diwas event, alleging Hindi imposition in Karnataka. The KRV plans statewide protests demanding withdrawal of charges and release of their activists. The central government's role in promoting Hindi sparked the controversy, escalating tensions.

Updated: 26-09-2025 19:31 IST
  • India

Forty-one members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) were arrested after allegedly storming a five-star hotel in protest against a Hindi Diwas event, causing a significant disturbance, according to police reports on Friday.

The incident has sparked statewide protests, as KRV demands the withdrawal of charges against their activists and calls for demonstrations in all 31 districts of Karnataka starting Saturday.

The controversy erupted during a Hindi Promotion Meeting organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Rajbhasha Samiti, attended by six Members of Parliament, as KRV activists claimed the session attempted to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

