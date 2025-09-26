Language Protests Ignite Tensions in Karnataka: KRV vs. Hindi Diwas

Forty-one members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) were arrested after allegedly storming a five-star hotel in protest against a Hindi Diwas event, causing a significant disturbance, according to police reports on Friday.

The incident has sparked statewide protests, as KRV demands the withdrawal of charges against their activists and calls for demonstrations in all 31 districts of Karnataka starting Saturday.

The controversy erupted during a Hindi Promotion Meeting organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Rajbhasha Samiti, attended by six Members of Parliament, as KRV activists claimed the session attempted to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.