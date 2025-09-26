TikTok Turmoil: The Contentious Road to American Ownership

The battle for TikTok's ownership continues as U.S. lawmakers demand clarity on the proposed transition of the social media platform to American control. Congressman John Moolenaar calls for a briefing from the White House, expressing concerns over full divestment from China's ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.

The recent executive order by former President Donald Trump supports a deal placing TikTok into U.S. hands. However, significant questions loom over ByteDance's expected stake and potential influence in the newly structured American venture, sparking fears about law compliance and national security.

As negotiations progress, American technology company Oracle stands poised to oversee TikTok's algorithm to ensure data security. Meanwhile, concerns grow over political influences potentially affecting the platform's valuation, structure, and continued operation in the United States market.

