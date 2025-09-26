Left Menu

TikTok Turmoil: The Contentious Road to American Ownership

The U.S. government's push to transition TikTok to American ownership, underscored by Trump’s order, faces scrutiny and political tensions. Congressman John Moolenaar requests clarity on the new deal, emphasizing full divestment from ByteDance. Skepticism remains regarding ByteDance’s continued influence and the deal’s compliance with the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The battle for TikTok's ownership continues as U.S. lawmakers demand clarity on the proposed transition of the social media platform to American control. Congressman John Moolenaar calls for a briefing from the White House, expressing concerns over full divestment from China's ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.

The recent executive order by former President Donald Trump supports a deal placing TikTok into U.S. hands. However, significant questions loom over ByteDance's expected stake and potential influence in the newly structured American venture, sparking fears about law compliance and national security.

As negotiations progress, American technology company Oracle stands poised to oversee TikTok's algorithm to ensure data security. Meanwhile, concerns grow over political influences potentially affecting the platform's valuation, structure, and continued operation in the United States market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

