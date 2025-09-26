TikTok Turmoil: The Contentious Road to American Ownership
The U.S. government's push to transition TikTok to American ownership, underscored by Trump’s order, faces scrutiny and political tensions. Congressman John Moolenaar requests clarity on the new deal, emphasizing full divestment from ByteDance. Skepticism remains regarding ByteDance’s continued influence and the deal’s compliance with the law.
The battle for TikTok's ownership continues as U.S. lawmakers demand clarity on the proposed transition of the social media platform to American control. Congressman John Moolenaar calls for a briefing from the White House, expressing concerns over full divestment from China's ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.
The recent executive order by former President Donald Trump supports a deal placing TikTok into U.S. hands. However, significant questions loom over ByteDance's expected stake and potential influence in the newly structured American venture, sparking fears about law compliance and national security.
As negotiations progress, American technology company Oracle stands poised to oversee TikTok's algorithm to ensure data security. Meanwhile, concerns grow over political influences potentially affecting the platform's valuation, structure, and continued operation in the United States market.
