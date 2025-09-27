PM Modi Unveils Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a series of development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha's Jharsuguda district. The event also saw the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who offered felicitations to the Prime Minister.

The projects, encompassing sectors such as telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, and rural housing, promise significant advancements for the region. A major highlight is the commissioning of over 97,500 4G mobile towers using indigenous technology, marking a Rs 37,000 crore investment. BSNL spearheaded the initiative, installing more than 92,600 sites using swadeshi technology.

Focusing on sustainable infrastructure, many of these towers are solar-powered, particularly under the Digital Bharat Nidhi framework, which aims to connect approximately 26,700 previously unserved villages. Additionally, important railway projects are set to enhance passenger and freight movement, potentially boosting local economies. The PM also launched healthcare upgrades and technical education initiatives, as well as praised schemes beneficial to women and vulnerable families.