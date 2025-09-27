PM Modi Unveils Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, including telecom, railway, healthcare, and rural initiatives. Key projects involve 4G towers by BSNL and railway infrastructure enhancements. The initiatives aim to improve connectivity, healthcare, and education while fostering economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a series of development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha's Jharsuguda district. The event also saw the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who offered felicitations to the Prime Minister.
The projects, encompassing sectors such as telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, and rural housing, promise significant advancements for the region. A major highlight is the commissioning of over 97,500 4G mobile towers using indigenous technology, marking a Rs 37,000 crore investment. BSNL spearheaded the initiative, installing more than 92,600 sites using swadeshi technology.
Focusing on sustainable infrastructure, many of these towers are solar-powered, particularly under the Digital Bharat Nidhi framework, which aims to connect approximately 26,700 previously unserved villages. Additionally, important railway projects are set to enhance passenger and freight movement, potentially boosting local economies. The PM also launched healthcare upgrades and technical education initiatives, as well as praised schemes beneficial to women and vulnerable families.
ALSO READ
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India
PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.
India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled
South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Faces Major Disruption
BSNL's Green Leap: New Era of Indigenous 4G Network