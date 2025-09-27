Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Slams Arrest of Solar Innovator Amid Cricket Controversy

Uddhav Thackeray criticized the Indian government for arresting activist Sonam Wangchuk, while questioning the decision to play cricket matches against Pakistan. He called for a boycott of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match and urged companies not to advertise during the game, citing concerns over national security.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray condemned the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who developed solar tent technology for the Indian Army, labeling his arrest as unjust when cricket matches are allowed with Pakistan.

During a press conference, Thackeray urged 'patriotic' citizens to boycott the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket final, scheduled for Sunday. He implored companies to refrain from advertising during the match, citing nationalistic concerns.

Wangchuk, involved in protests demanding statehood and constitutional protection for Ladakh, was detained under the National Security Act following violent demonstrations. Thackeray questioned the priority of cricket fixtures with a nation accused of sponsoring terrorism.

