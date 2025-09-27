Left Menu

Odisha's Transformative Journey Under PM Modi's Vision

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Odisha's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the 'Namo Yuva Samabesh'. With initiatives like 'Subhadra Yojana' for women and transformative projects including a new train and semiconductor park, Odisha's development aligns with Modi's 'Purvodaya' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jharsuguda | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:41 IST
Odisha is making remarkable strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, as highlighted by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the 'Namo Yuva Samabesh'.

Majhi emphasized the PM's unwavering commitment to Odisha, with Modi's multiple state visits reflecting 'Purvodaya' — the rise of eastern India. Key initiatives like the 'Subhadra Yojana', benefiting over a crore women, are instrumental in its progress.

Recent launches such as the Amrit Bharat train, a semiconductor park, and a port-based SEZ reinforce Odisha's development. Majhi also praised Modi's economic reforms, enabling GST savings across economic classes in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

