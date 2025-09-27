Odisha's Transformative Journey Under PM Modi's Vision

Odisha is making remarkable strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, as highlighted by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the 'Namo Yuva Samabesh'.

Majhi emphasized the PM's unwavering commitment to Odisha, with Modi's multiple state visits reflecting 'Purvodaya' — the rise of eastern India. Key initiatives like the 'Subhadra Yojana', benefiting over a crore women, are instrumental in its progress.

Recent launches such as the Amrit Bharat train, a semiconductor park, and a port-based SEZ reinforce Odisha's development. Majhi also praised Modi's economic reforms, enabling GST savings across economic classes in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)