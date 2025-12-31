Left Menu

Market Tug-of-War: Tech Takes a Hit Amid Financial Downturn

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly down amid fluctuating trades. Gains in communication services were overrun by losses in technology and financial sectors. Notable events include Meta's AI acquisition and Citi's Russian unit sale. Despite market trepidations, the S&P 500 continues its lengthy winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 02:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day marked by instability, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended Tuesday's trading with minor losses. Gains in communication services, notably fueled by a 1.1% rise in Meta Platforms, were unable to counteract downturns in the technology and financial sectors. Financials also pressured the Dow downward.

Meta Platforms announced an acquisition of Manus, a Chinese-founded AI startup, as part of its effort to integrate advanced AI into social platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Despite this move, technology stocks faced declines with Apple dropping 0.3% and Nvidia 0.4%, although Microsoft registered slight gains.

As the S&P 500 nears its eighth consecutive month of growth, market analysts like Mark Hackett suggest a 'healthy rebalancing' more than fear-based sell-offs. Investor concerns remain high, with low trading volumes and potential market volatility during this holiday-week.

