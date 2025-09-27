Himachal BJP Leader Criticizes Congress for Financial Strains While Commending Modi

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal has launched an attack on the state's Congress government, accusing it of burdening citizens with an array of financial charges. Speaking during a press conference in Shimla, Bindal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing nationwide reforms and providing relief to the public.

According to Bindal, the Congress administration has introduced up to ten different types of cesses. He highlighted several financial burdens imposed by the state, including a significant VAT hike on diesel and increased taxes on cement, water, and electricity, which collectively add a substantial financial strain on residents.

Bindal contrasted this with Modi's leadership, citing the successful implementation of GST reforms and the promotion of initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. He emphasized the exponential growth in startups and the rise in domestic manufacturing, showcasing India's transformation into a $7.3 trillion economy under Modi's governance.

