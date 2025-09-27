Left Menu

Himachal BJP Leader Criticizes Congress for Financial Strains While Commending Modi

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal criticized the Congress government for imposing financial burdens, citing multiple cesses and increased taxes. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms, highlighting economic growth and domestic manufacturing achievements. Bindal lauded Modi's initiatives, stating they have transformed India into a thriving economy.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal has launched an attack on the state's Congress government, accusing it of burdening citizens with an array of financial charges. Speaking during a press conference in Shimla, Bindal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing nationwide reforms and providing relief to the public.

According to Bindal, the Congress administration has introduced up to ten different types of cesses. He highlighted several financial burdens imposed by the state, including a significant VAT hike on diesel and increased taxes on cement, water, and electricity, which collectively add a substantial financial strain on residents.

Bindal contrasted this with Modi's leadership, citing the successful implementation of GST reforms and the promotion of initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. He emphasized the exponential growth in startups and the rise in domestic manufacturing, showcasing India's transformation into a $7.3 trillion economy under Modi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

