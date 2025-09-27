Neglect in Maharashtra: Political Silence Amid Flood Crisis

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has voiced sharp criticism against the absence of Union ministers in Maharashtra's flood-stricken areas, highlighting the substantial agrarian distress in the state.

With vast tracts of crop damage reported since September 20 in Marathwada, Chennithala accused the state and central government of neglect, stating no significant aid has been provided so far.

Additionally, Chennithala raised alarms over electoral issues, accusing the Election Commission of bias and alleging that 'vote theft' has occurred unchallenged in Maharashtra and Haryana.

