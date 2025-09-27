Left Menu

Neglect in Maharashtra: Political Silence Amid Flood Crisis

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the lack of Union ministers visiting Maharashtra's flood-hit areas. Despite severe crop damage in Marathwada, assistance has been lacking from both the state and central government. Chennithala also raised concerns about electoral integrity in Maharashtra and Haryana, alleging partiality by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has voiced sharp criticism against the absence of Union ministers in Maharashtra's flood-stricken areas, highlighting the substantial agrarian distress in the state.

With vast tracts of crop damage reported since September 20 in Marathwada, Chennithala accused the state and central government of neglect, stating no significant aid has been provided so far.

Additionally, Chennithala raised alarms over electoral issues, accusing the Election Commission of bias and alleging that 'vote theft' has occurred unchallenged in Maharashtra and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

