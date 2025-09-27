Trump Sends Troops to Portland Amidst Controversy

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he is sending troops to Portland, Oregon, as tensions escalate over the protection of federal immigration facilities. He directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to authorize full force if necessary against what he described as 'domestic terrorists'.

The decision follows a request from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, although Portland's Mayor Keith Wilson criticized the move as federal overreach and a distraction. Wilson, during a press conference, noted that the city's administration did not request the influx of federal officers.

Trump has consistently spotlighted crime as a priority of his administration, even though violent crime rates have generally decreased in many U.S. cities. His actions against Democratic-led cities like Portland, Los Angeles, and Washington have generated legal debates and spurred protests.