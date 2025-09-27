Left Menu

Trump Sends Troops to Portland Amidst Controversy

President Trump has directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to Portland, Oregon to protect federal immigration facilities. Trump's actions, which target entities he alleges are 'domestic terrorists', have sparked legal and local opposition, highlighting tensions between federal and city priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:13 IST
Trump Sends Troops to Portland Amidst Controversy
Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he is sending troops to Portland, Oregon, as tensions escalate over the protection of federal immigration facilities. He directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to authorize full force if necessary against what he described as 'domestic terrorists'.

The decision follows a request from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, although Portland's Mayor Keith Wilson criticized the move as federal overreach and a distraction. Wilson, during a press conference, noted that the city's administration did not request the influx of federal officers.

Trump has consistently spotlighted crime as a priority of his administration, even though violent crime rates have generally decreased in many U.S. cities. His actions against Democratic-led cities like Portland, Los Angeles, and Washington have generated legal debates and spurred protests.

TRENDING

1
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
2
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

 India
4
Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025