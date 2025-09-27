Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav: Transforming EBCs from Vote Bank to Power Bank in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the NDA for marginalizing the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) in Bihar. He emphasized empowering EBCs as a potent political force, promising the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' to provide financial aid to women. Yadav aims to rejuvenate Bihar with transformative policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:33 IST
Tejashwi Yadav: Transforming EBCs from Vote Bank to Power Bank in Bihar
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar prepares for assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly criticized the ruling NDA coalition for its approach towards the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). Speaking on Saturday, Yadav underscored the necessity of empowering EBCs within the state's power framework, rather than treating them merely as a vote bank. Highlighting the potential of this demographic, he declared that EBCs should be a 'power bank' fueling governance.

Addressing journalists, Yadav stated, 'The NDA regards Extremely Backward Classes only as a vote bank. They've merely engaged in deceit.' Criticizing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, Yadav pointed to the need for rapid development and renewal in the state. He condemned Kumar's governance, citing his age and perceived inability to foster progress.

During the 'Karpuri Ati Pichhda Adhikar Samvad', Yadav promised the launch of the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', a program aimed at providing monthly financial assistance to women from vulnerable communities if the RJD comes to power. He expressed confidence that significant change is imminent in the state, signaling a strong call for modernization among the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
2
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

 India
4
Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025