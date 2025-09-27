Tejashwi Yadav: Transforming EBCs from Vote Bank to Power Bank in Bihar

As Bihar prepares for assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly criticized the ruling NDA coalition for its approach towards the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). Speaking on Saturday, Yadav underscored the necessity of empowering EBCs within the state's power framework, rather than treating them merely as a vote bank. Highlighting the potential of this demographic, he declared that EBCs should be a 'power bank' fueling governance.

Addressing journalists, Yadav stated, 'The NDA regards Extremely Backward Classes only as a vote bank. They've merely engaged in deceit.' Criticizing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, Yadav pointed to the need for rapid development and renewal in the state. He condemned Kumar's governance, citing his age and perceived inability to foster progress.

During the 'Karpuri Ati Pichhda Adhikar Samvad', Yadav promised the launch of the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', a program aimed at providing monthly financial assistance to women from vulnerable communities if the RJD comes to power. He expressed confidence that significant change is imminent in the state, signaling a strong call for modernization among the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)