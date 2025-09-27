Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Tamil Nadu Rally

An incident at Tamil actor and politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu has claimed the lives of at least 29 individuals, injuring about 50 others, as reported by The Hindu. The state's Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian, verified these numbers.

The gathering was part of Vijay's tour for his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as he campaigns for the upcoming state elections. Large crowds had assembled for the rally, signaling significant public interest in Vijay's political ambitions.

Immediate medical response included deploying 44 doctors from nearby districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ensured urgent medical assistance was provided to the affected.