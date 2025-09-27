Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Tamil Nadu Rally

At least 29 people were killed and approximately 50 injured during a rally hosted by Tamil actor and politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu. The rally was part of Vijay’s campaign for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The incident has prompted responses from political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

27-09-2025
An incident at Tamil actor and politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu has claimed the lives of at least 29 individuals, injuring about 50 others, as reported by The Hindu. The state's Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian, verified these numbers.

The gathering was part of Vijay's tour for his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as he campaigns for the upcoming state elections. Large crowds had assembled for the rally, signaling significant public interest in Vijay's political ambitions.

Immediate medical response included deploying 44 doctors from nearby districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ensured urgent medical assistance was provided to the affected.

