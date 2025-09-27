Punjab Finance Minister Accuses Congress of Politicizing Flood Relief Efforts
Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized the Congress party for allegedly politicizing the state's flood relief efforts. He accused Congress of opposing disaster relief funds, prioritizing political gains over public welfare. Cheema highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in rebuilding efforts and criticized both Congress and BJP for their handling of Punjab's interests.
Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab's Finance Minister, launched an assertive criticism against the Congress party on Saturday, accusing them of politicizing the aftermath of devastating floods in the state.
The floods, triggered by heavy rains, resulted in nearly 60 fatalities and widespread damage. However, instead of aiding in rehabilitation, Congress engaged in political maneuvering, said Cheema during a special state assembly session.
Cheema emphasized the efforts of the AAP government in providing relief and criticized Congress and the BJP for their handling of Punjab's issues, underscoring the progress made under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.
