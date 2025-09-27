Punjab Finance Minister Accuses Congress of Politicizing Flood Relief Efforts

Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab's Finance Minister, launched an assertive criticism against the Congress party on Saturday, accusing them of politicizing the aftermath of devastating floods in the state.

The floods, triggered by heavy rains, resulted in nearly 60 fatalities and widespread damage. However, instead of aiding in rehabilitation, Congress engaged in political maneuvering, said Cheema during a special state assembly session.

Cheema emphasized the efforts of the AAP government in providing relief and criticized Congress and the BJP for their handling of Punjab's issues, underscoring the progress made under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)