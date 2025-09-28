Left Menu

Showdown on Capitol Hill: Can Leaders Avert a Government Shutdown?

President Donald Trump is set to meet with key Congressional leaders to discuss averting a government shutdown. The federal government risks a 15th partial shutdown due to disagreements on budget allocations. Previous talks were stalled due to differences between parties on healthcare cuts and discretionary funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 06:11 IST
Showdown on Capitol Hill: Can Leaders Avert a Government Shutdown?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial meeting set for Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump will engage with top Democratic and Republican Congressional figures to address government funding issues looming over an impending deadline. The aim is to circumvent a government shutdown threatened by partisan disagreements over the budget. A White House official confirmed the discussions on Saturday.

Trump's meeting comes after an earlier decision to cancel talks with Congressional Democrats--House Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer. Both leaders affirmed their commitment to preventing a shutdown in a joint statement, expressing optimism about the upcoming negotiations.

The government teeters on the edge of a partial shutdown for the 15th time since 1981, as consensus has eluded legislators on a fiscal plan covering roughly a quarter of the $7 trillion budget. A stopgap bill passed by the House didn't clear the Senate, mainly due to Senate Democrats' insistence on reversing recent healthcare cuts. Republicans maintain a marginal majority in both the Senate and House.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Worsening Crisis: Sanctions, Inflation, and Unrest

Iran's Worsening Crisis: Sanctions, Inflation, and Unrest

 United Arab Emirates
2
Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions

Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions

 Global
3
Australia's Quiet Diplomacy: Albanese Meets King Charles

Australia's Quiet Diplomacy: Albanese Meets King Charles

 Global
4
South Korea's Data Resurrection: Rebooting After Disaster

South Korea's Data Resurrection: Rebooting After Disaster

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025