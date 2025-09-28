Showdown on Capitol Hill: Can Leaders Avert a Government Shutdown?

In a crucial meeting set for Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump will engage with top Democratic and Republican Congressional figures to address government funding issues looming over an impending deadline. The aim is to circumvent a government shutdown threatened by partisan disagreements over the budget. A White House official confirmed the discussions on Saturday.

Trump's meeting comes after an earlier decision to cancel talks with Congressional Democrats--House Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer. Both leaders affirmed their commitment to preventing a shutdown in a joint statement, expressing optimism about the upcoming negotiations.

The government teeters on the edge of a partial shutdown for the 15th time since 1981, as consensus has eluded legislators on a fiscal plan covering roughly a quarter of the $7 trillion budget. A stopgap bill passed by the House didn't clear the Senate, mainly due to Senate Democrats' insistence on reversing recent healthcare cuts. Republicans maintain a marginal majority in both the Senate and House.