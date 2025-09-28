Moldova's Crucial Parliamentary Election Amidst Russian Interference Allegations

Moldovans are heading to the polls in a tense parliamentary election that could significantly shape the country's future. This election is viewed as a pivotal decision between deepening ties with the European Union and veering towards Moscow's influence.

The current pro-Western government, led by the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), stands against multiple Russian-aligned factions. President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of massive electoral interference, urging citizens to protect their fragile democracy.

Allegations of Russian interference include vote-buying, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns. The outcome remains uncertain, with Moldova's extensive diaspora expected to play a decisive role. Meanwhile, authorities promise stringent security measures to ensure safe voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)