Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar's New Women Employment Scheme

In a fiery critique of the state and central administrations, Bihar's Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, voiced strong skepticism about the fiscal practicality of the newly unveiled Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. The RJD leader demanded clarity on how the provisions of the expansive Rs 7 lakh crore scheme would be financed.

Addressing reporters in Patna, the former Deputy Chief Minister posed pointed questions to the Prime Minister and Bihar Chief Minister about the scheme's budget and revenue strategies. He also expressed concerns over the lack of action against corrupt practices, questioning if any substantial measures had been taken to curb corruption.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, involves direct cash transfers to 75 lakh women across Bihar. Despite the scheme's potential, Yadav criticized it as a mere loan in disguise, promising to launch the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' if his party takes power, offering financial support to women from marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)