Eric Adams Ends Re-Election Campaign Amidst Turmoil

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that he is ending his campaign for reelection, citing media speculation and lack of public funding. His decision comes amid scandals and a federal bribery case, with speculations concerning his warm relations with Donald Trump. Competitors Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani remain in the race.

Updated: 28-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:33 IST
Eric Adams

In a surprising move, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared the end of his reelection bid. Citing relentless media scrutiny and the withdrawal of public funds, Adams' decision followed a year marked by scandal and political upheaval.

Despite his achievements in reducing crime rates, his campaign was marred by a federal bribery case and his controversial relationship with former President Donald Trump. Speculation about his future had intensified amid these controversies.

With Adams' departure, the race narrows down to former Governor Andrew Cuomo and State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. As polls show Mamdani leading, time will tell if Adams' exit significantly impacts the contest's dynamics.

