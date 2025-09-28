Eric Adams Ends Re-Election Campaign Amidst Turmoil

In a surprising move, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared the end of his reelection bid. Citing relentless media scrutiny and the withdrawal of public funds, Adams' decision followed a year marked by scandal and political upheaval.

Despite his achievements in reducing crime rates, his campaign was marred by a federal bribery case and his controversial relationship with former President Donald Trump. Speculation about his future had intensified amid these controversies.

With Adams' departure, the race narrows down to former Governor Andrew Cuomo and State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. As polls show Mamdani leading, time will tell if Adams' exit significantly impacts the contest's dynamics.