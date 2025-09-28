Moldova's parliamentary election concluded on Sunday amidst intense speculation of Russian interference. The election offers a geopolitical choice between aligning with the European Union or reverting to Moscow's sway. Voter turnout reached 51.9%, with 264,000 Moldovans casting ballots abroad.

The race saw the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity facing Russia-friendly opponents. Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, highlighted the struggle between democracy and external threats, emphasizing the importance of a pro-European future.

Accusations of vote-buying, cyberattacks, and misinformation underscored the tensions, as Promotions-Lex reported over 300 polling incidents. Moldova's large diaspora could critically influence the election outcome, given the critical crossroad at which the nation stands.

(With inputs from agencies.)