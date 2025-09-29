Nepal's Drive for Timely Elections Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki assured the nation of her government's dedication to conducting the general elections as scheduled. Her promise comes in the wake of political upheaval after the departure of predecessor K P Sharma Oli due to mass protests against corruption and social media restrictions.

During the Hindu festival of Bada Dashain, Karki conveyed her wishes for peace and prosperity to the Nepali people, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the democratic process. President Ramchandra Paudel reiterated the need for citizens to support the government in ensuring timely elections.

Following discussions between Karki and Paudel, an ordinance was issued to amend the voter registration act, facilitating the inclusion of new voters. The elections are set for March 5, 2026, with over 18 million eligible voters participating.

(With inputs from agencies.)