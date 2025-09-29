Left Menu

Nepal's Drive for Timely Elections Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has reaffirmed her commitment to conducting timely general elections following her recent appointment. Karki, who succeeded K P Sharma Oli, addressed the nation during the Bada Dashain festival, affirming the March 2026 elections while ensuring governmental stability amid previous protests against corruption.

Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki assured the nation of her government's dedication to conducting the general elections as scheduled. Her promise comes in the wake of political upheaval after the departure of predecessor K P Sharma Oli due to mass protests against corruption and social media restrictions.

During the Hindu festival of Bada Dashain, Karki conveyed her wishes for peace and prosperity to the Nepali people, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the democratic process. President Ramchandra Paudel reiterated the need for citizens to support the government in ensuring timely elections.

Following discussions between Karki and Paudel, an ordinance was issued to amend the voter registration act, facilitating the inclusion of new voters. The elections are set for March 5, 2026, with over 18 million eligible voters participating.

