CIA Assessment on Venezuelan Political Stability Unveiled
A classified CIA briefing to President Trump suggested that senior loyalists, including Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, were deemed most capable of maintaining stability in Venezuela if President Maduro lost power, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Reuters has not yet verified this information.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 04:00 IST
A classified briefing from the CIA has reportedly informed U.S. President Donald Trump that senior figures loyal to Venezuelan President Maduro, notably Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, are the most suitable to uphold stability if Maduro's rule comes to an end.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the briefing, reported these conclusions on Monday.
At this time, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of the report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CIA
- Venezuela
- Maduro
- Delcy Rodriguez
- Trump
- Wall Street Journal
- politics
- stability
- assessment
- Reuters