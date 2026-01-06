CIA Assessment on Venezuelan Political Stability Unveiled

A classified briefing from the CIA has reportedly informed U.S. President Donald Trump that senior figures loyal to Venezuelan President Maduro, notably Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, are the most suitable to uphold stability if Maduro's rule comes to an end.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the briefing, reported these conclusions on Monday.

At this time, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of the report.

