Sidhu Moosewala's Father Eyes Mansa Seat for 2024 Elections

Balkaur Singh, the father of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, has announced his intention to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections from the Mansa constituency. This is the same seat where his son, Moosewala, had unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket in the 2022 elections.

During a Congress party event held in Mansa, Singh addressed the attendees, acknowledging the strength and support provided by the people of Mansa following his son's tragic demise. He expressed his determination to win the election and fulfill his son's unaccomplished aspiration of entering the Vidhan Sabha.

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was killed in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Despite his previous electoral defeat, his father remains hopeful of achieving victory in the forthcoming polls with the backing of the local community.

