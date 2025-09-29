Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Defends Economic Prudence Amidst Internal Labour Criticism

British finance minister Rachel Reeves defended her commitment to economic responsibility, rejecting calls within the Labour Party to relax fiscal rules. In a speech, she highlighted the need for hard choices in the upcoming budget amid global challenges. Amidst political pressure, Reeves emphasized maintaining economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:21 IST
Rachel Reeves Defends Economic Prudence Amidst Internal Labour Criticism

Rachel Reeves, Britain's finance minister, has firmly defended her stance on maintaining economic responsibility, countering internal criticism within the Labour Party advocating for relaxed fiscal rules to address the struggling national economy.

During a speech targeting the Conservative and Reform UK parties, she warned against spending beyond means, particularly with a challenging November budget ahead. Reeves insisted she would not jeopardize trust placed in Labour by the public over 18 months since their electoral win on economic trust, especially after the Conservative Party's market disturbance in 2022.

Despite urging unity against the Reform Party, which she accused of disseminating falsehoods, Reeves refrained from announcing new policies, except ensuring primary schools have libraries by the end of the parliament, and guaranteeing paid work for young people on benefit payments. She also mentioned contemplating necessary tax increases and desires a shift to once-yearly budget forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

 Global
3
Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

 India
4
Kuki Chiefs Stand Ground Against Border Fencing

Kuki Chiefs Stand Ground Against Border Fencing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025