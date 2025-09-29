Stampede Tragedy: TVK Chief Vijay's Delay Sparks Chaos in Karur

A political rally by TVK chief and actor-politician Vijay in Karur ended in tragedy with a stampede that claimed 41 lives, according to an official report. The chaos erupted due to Vijay's delayed arrival, which caused overcrowding and tension amongst attendees.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered with the police highlights that unauthorized roadshows and reception events led to the delay. Consequently, the swelling crowd became uncontrollable, resulting in frantic and dangerous circumstances. TVK officials are accused of ignoring police warnings about potential safety risks.

Three party officials, Mathyiyalagan, Bussy N Anand, and CTR Nirmal Kumar, face legal action under several sections, including culpable homicide. The tragic incident underscores the dire need for stringent crowd management protocols during political events to avoid such devastating outcomes.