Stampede Tragedy: TVK Chief Vijay's Delay Sparks Chaos in Karur
Actor-politician Vijay's delay caused a stampede during a political rally in Karur, leading to 41 deaths and 60 injuries. An FIR reports overcrowding exacerbated by unauthorized roadshows and inadequate crowd control by TVK officials. Legal action is being pursued against key party functionaries.
A political rally by TVK chief and actor-politician Vijay in Karur ended in tragedy with a stampede that claimed 41 lives, according to an official report. The chaos erupted due to Vijay's delayed arrival, which caused overcrowding and tension amongst attendees.
The First Information Report (FIR) registered with the police highlights that unauthorized roadshows and reception events led to the delay. Consequently, the swelling crowd became uncontrollable, resulting in frantic and dangerous circumstances. TVK officials are accused of ignoring police warnings about potential safety risks.
Three party officials, Mathyiyalagan, Bussy N Anand, and CTR Nirmal Kumar, face legal action under several sections, including culpable homicide. The tragic incident underscores the dire need for stringent crowd management protocols during political events to avoid such devastating outcomes.
