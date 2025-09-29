Left Menu

Britain's New Immigration Rule: Earning the Right to Settle

Britain plans to enforce stricter immigration rules requiring migrants to prove their value by speaking high-standard English and contributing socially. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood outlined criteria such as paying social security, a clean criminal record, and community volunteering, changing the settlement period from five to ten years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government is set to introduce stricter immigration rules, requiring migrants to prove their societal value for permanent settlement. This includes demonstrating a high standard of English, according to Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood.

The initiative aims to counter the increasing influence of the populist Reform UK party, pressuring Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party to adopt tougher immigration policies. Presently, migrants can apply for 'indefinite leave to remain' after five years in Britain, though upcoming changes could extend this to ten years.

In a Labour Party conference address, Mahmood emphasized the importance of migrants earning their settlement rights, proposing new eligibility criteria such as social security contributions, a clean criminal record, and community involvement. The proposal faces criticism for potentially discouraging immigrants, but Mahmood insists on rigorous control over immigration to maintain Britain's openness and tolerance.

