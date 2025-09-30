Government Funding Battle: A Race Against Time

President Donald Trump is set for critical talks with congressional leaders to avert a looming government shutdown. The meeting, scheduled for Monday at the White House, aims to resolve disagreements over government funding and expiring health benefits, which have become focal points of contention between Democrats and Republicans.

The Senate is poised for another vote on a stopgap funding bill previously passed by the House but rejected by the Senate. The bill proposes funding until November 21 but does not tackle the contentious healthcare issue, which has Democratic leaders insisting any funding extension must preserve critical health benefits.

Amid the impasse, federal workers and essential services face imminent disruption. The USA has witnessed 14 government shutdowns since 1981, with the most recent dragging on for 35 days in 2018-19. Democrats, led by House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, are rallying support to push for permanent healthcare tax breaks to avoid increased costs for millions of Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)