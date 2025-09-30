Left Menu

Government Funding Battle: A Race Against Time

President Trump and congressional leaders face a potential government shutdown as they strive to reach a funding agreement. Health benefits are at the forefront of the dispute, with Democrats and Republicans divided on how to address the issues. A resolution is needed to prevent disruption to federal services.

Updated: 30-09-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:32 IST
President Donald Trump is set for critical talks with congressional leaders to avert a looming government shutdown. The meeting, scheduled for Monday at the White House, aims to resolve disagreements over government funding and expiring health benefits, which have become focal points of contention between Democrats and Republicans.

The Senate is poised for another vote on a stopgap funding bill previously passed by the House but rejected by the Senate. The bill proposes funding until November 21 but does not tackle the contentious healthcare issue, which has Democratic leaders insisting any funding extension must preserve critical health benefits.

Amid the impasse, federal workers and essential services face imminent disruption. The USA has witnessed 14 government shutdowns since 1981, with the most recent dragging on for 35 days in 2018-19. Democrats, led by House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, are rallying support to push for permanent healthcare tax breaks to avoid increased costs for millions of Americans.

