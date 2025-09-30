Left Menu

Gaza Peace Proposal: Challenges and Controversies

The U.S.-backed Gaza peace plan, endorsed by Israel but missing Hamas' agreement, aims for a ceasefire, hostage exchange, and Israeli withdrawal. Despite support from Netanyahu, Hamas' absence in negotiations raises doubts about the plan's success. The initiative seeks to stabilize Gaza through international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.-sponsored Gaza peace proposal, designed to end the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian enclave, faces significant challenges due to Hamas' absence from negotiations. Endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the plan includes a ceasefire, hostage exchange, and a phased Israeli withdrawal. President Donald Trump, during a joint press conference, emphasized that Israel has full U.S. support against any Hamas rejection of the proposal.

The initiative aims to stabilize Gaza through international collaboration and envisions a transitional government led by an international body. Despite Netanyahu's backing, the plan's success remains uncertain without Hamas' participation. Recent diplomatic efforts reflect a renewed move by the U.S. to mediate an end to the long-standing conflict.

As the Gaza crisis continues, with much of the region in ruins from ongoing assaults, the peace proposal outlined by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Middle East adviser Jared Kushner seeks to establish a pathway to Palestinian statehood. However, Netanyahu's firm opposition to this component remains a critical point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

