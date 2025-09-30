Left Menu

Hungary-Ukrainian Digital Tensions Escalate

Tensions rise as Hungary blocks access to 12 Ukrainian news sites, mirroring Ukraine's earlier restrictions on pro-Russian portals. This digital tit-for-tat reflects ongoing political strains between Hungary and Ukraine, set against the backdrop of Russia's invasion and criticism over the European Union's fragmented stance.

In a new chapter of digital conflict, Hungary has blocked access to 12 Ukrainian news outlets following a similar move by Kyiv, heightening tensions between the neighboring countries amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine had earlier restricted websites considered pro-Russian, including eight Hungarian-language platforms. "A sovereign nation must respond proportionally to an unprovoked attack," stated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, online.

Hungary's block list features widely-read sites in Ukraine, while Ukrainian authorities argue that their actions aimed at curbing Russian propaganda, contrasting it with Hungary's alleged censorship of fact-based journalism.

