Hungary-Ukrainian Digital Tensions Escalate
Tensions rise as Hungary blocks access to 12 Ukrainian news sites, mirroring Ukraine's earlier restrictions on pro-Russian portals. This digital tit-for-tat reflects ongoing political strains between Hungary and Ukraine, set against the backdrop of Russia's invasion and criticism over the European Union's fragmented stance.
In a new chapter of digital conflict, Hungary has blocked access to 12 Ukrainian news outlets following a similar move by Kyiv, heightening tensions between the neighboring countries amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine had earlier restricted websites considered pro-Russian, including eight Hungarian-language platforms. "A sovereign nation must respond proportionally to an unprovoked attack," stated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, online.
Hungary's block list features widely-read sites in Ukraine, while Ukrainian authorities argue that their actions aimed at curbing Russian propaganda, contrasting it with Hungary's alleged censorship of fact-based journalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
