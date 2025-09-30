Left Menu

North Korea Strengthens Bonds with China amid Strategic Bilateral Talks

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui emphasized strengthening ties with China during her visit. Meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, she reaffirmed their strategic relationship. This visit follows a recent summit between Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping, highlighting the complex but crucial alliance between these nations.

North Korea Strengthens Bonds with China amid Strategic Bilateral Talks

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui reaffirmed her country's commitment to bolster ties with China during her recent diplomatic visit. According to state media KCNA, Choe's engagement with Chinese Premier Li Qiang underscored their enduring strategic partnership.

Choe's visit occurs on the heels of a significant summit in Beijing between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both North Korea and China, while traditional allies, navigate a complex relationship, punctuated by periods of strain.

Li noted that under the 'direct attention and strategic guidance' of both nations' leaders, their bilateral relations have been further solidified. However, tensions remain as North Korea pledges to maintain its nuclear program, while China continues its dual role of managing both support and pressure on Pyongyang internationally.

