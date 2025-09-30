South Korea Takes Steps to Ease Business Penalties

South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol announced plans to ease criminal penalties for businesses, providing more freedom for corporate activities. This initiative was discussed at a meeting with the ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday.

Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee indicated the party's intention to remove breach of trust from criminal charges, a move designed to mitigate overly harsh punishments that hinder business operations. This decision follows President Lee Jae Myung's July directive to review the criminal punishment system for businesses.

While reducing criminal penalties, Minister Koo emphasized that the government would employ administrative punitive measures for minor misconduct as an initial step.