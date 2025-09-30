Left Menu

Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy in Sports and Politics

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan mourned the passing of BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra, highlighting his immense contributions to public and sports administration. Malhotra, a respected leader and five-time MP, passed away at 93, leaving behind a legacy celebrated across India's political and sports spheres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:13 IST
Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy in Sports and Politics
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences on Tuesday following the demise of BJP stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Recalling Malhotra's significant impact on public life, including his role in sports administration, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to his legacy.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who served five terms as a Member of Parliament and two terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Delhi, passed away at the age of 93. Celebrated for his comprehensive understanding of people's issues, Malhotra left an indelible mark on the political landscape.

''Shri Malhotra ji's invaluable contributions to public life, particularly in sports administration, will always be remembered,'' wrote Radhakrishnan on the platform X, underscoring the veteran leader's enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India
2
Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

 Pakistan
3
Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

 India
4
Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025