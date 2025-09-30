Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy in Sports and Politics

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences on Tuesday following the demise of BJP stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Recalling Malhotra's significant impact on public life, including his role in sports administration, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to his legacy.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who served five terms as a Member of Parliament and two terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Delhi, passed away at the age of 93. Celebrated for his comprehensive understanding of people's issues, Malhotra left an indelible mark on the political landscape.

''Shri Malhotra ji's invaluable contributions to public life, particularly in sports administration, will always be remembered,'' wrote Radhakrishnan on the platform X, underscoring the veteran leader's enduring influence.

