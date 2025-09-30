Abdullah's Statehood Stand: No Compromise with BJP

In a firm statement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared he would resign instead of forming an alliance with the BJP to fast-track the restoration of statehood. Abdullah was speaking at an event in the Achabal area of Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Abdullah stressed his unwillingness to compromise politically for statehood, portraying any alliance with the BJP as a line he would not cross. 'If this is needed, take my resignation and make any MLA here the chief minister to form the government with the BJP,' he implored.

The Chief Minister admitted that such a coalition might have hastened statehood restoration but reiterated his stance against involving the BJP, considering it a trade-off he is not prepared to make.

(With inputs from agencies.)