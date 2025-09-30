Maharashtra Congress Strategizes for 2026 Legislative Council Elections

The Maharashtra Congress announced on Tuesday the appointment of senior leaders as election coordinators for the state's legislative council elections slated for 2026. The strategic move aims to consolidate the party's position across various constituencies.

Balasaheb Thorat, a party veteran and member of the Congress Working Committee, will lead efforts in the Pune graduates' and teachers' constituencies. Legislative council group leader Satej Patil is tasked with managing the Nagpur graduates' constituency.

Sunil Deshmukh, a former minister and senior state unit vice-president, has been designated coordinator for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar graduates' constituency. Meanwhile, former MLA and MPCC senior vice-president M M Shaikh will oversee coordination for the Amravati teachers' constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)