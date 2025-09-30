Controversies Cloud Pakistan's 2024 General Election

In the 2024 general election in Pakistan, serious concerns were raised about the integrity of the electoral process. Allegations of rigging, combined with legal maneuvers that barred certain candidates and prevented the use of party symbols, created an uneven playing field according to a new report.

Jonathan's observations highlighted an array of issues, most prominently the lack of fair competition for all parties. The PTI faced significant challenges, as their candidates were forced to run as independents, and their right to association and assembly was curbed.

The report also pointed to threats to journalistic freedom, including self-censorship and violence against journalists, further impacting transparency. The Commonwealth Observer Group urged electoral reforms, emphasizing the enormous potential for Pakistani democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)