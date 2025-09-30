Left Menu

Political Shake-Up: KPK Cabinet Ministers Resign Amid PTI Leadership Rifts

Two cabinet ministers from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Aqibullah Khan and Faisal Tarakai, resigned due to internal rifts within the ruling PTI leadership. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had expressed dissatisfaction with their performance, and following discussions with PTI leader Imran Khan, he was authorized to accept their resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:18 IST
In a significant political development, two ministers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provincial cabinet of Pakistan tendered their resignations amidst growing tensions within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

Aqibullah Khan, the brother of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Faisal Tarakai, related to former provincial minister Shahram Tarakai, submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Sources within the party revealed that CM Gandapur had long been dissatisfied with the ministers' performance and had previously considered their removal. After a recent meeting with the PTI's founding chairman Imran Khan, Gandapur was empowered to restructure the cabinet, leading to the ministers' departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

