Opposition in Bihar Struggles Amid Electoral Roll Concerns
Union Minister Chirag Paswan claims Bihar's opposition lacks issues ahead of assembly polls. Highlighting electoral roll improvements, Paswan defends the Election Commission's actions against opposition criticism. Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's meetings spark speculation of joining NDA, which Paswan suggests could strengthen the alliance.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has claimed that the opposition in Bihar remains 'devoid of issues' as assembly polls approach. He addressed concerns regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, suggesting the opposition may continue its objections for years to come.
Paswan defended the Election Commission's efforts to clean up the voter lists, which have seen a reduction of over 47 lakh names. He encouraged the opposition to approach the Commission for grievance redressal rather than continuing criticism. This cleanup has sparked contention among parties like the RJD and Congress.
In political developments, Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's meetings with senior NDA leaders hinted at his potential return to the coalition, a move Paswan believes will fortify the alliance. Despite criticism from figures like Prashant Kishor, Paswan remains committed to the NDA, expressing optimism about a respectful seat-sharing agreement.
