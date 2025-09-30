Left Menu

Opposition in Bihar Struggles Amid Electoral Roll Concerns

Union Minister Chirag Paswan claims Bihar's opposition lacks issues ahead of assembly polls. Highlighting electoral roll improvements, Paswan defends the Election Commission's actions against opposition criticism. Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's meetings spark speculation of joining NDA, which Paswan suggests could strengthen the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:14 IST
Opposition in Bihar Struggles Amid Electoral Roll Concerns
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has claimed that the opposition in Bihar remains 'devoid of issues' as assembly polls approach. He addressed concerns regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, suggesting the opposition may continue its objections for years to come.

Paswan defended the Election Commission's efforts to clean up the voter lists, which have seen a reduction of over 47 lakh names. He encouraged the opposition to approach the Commission for grievance redressal rather than continuing criticism. This cleanup has sparked contention among parties like the RJD and Congress.

In political developments, Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's meetings with senior NDA leaders hinted at his potential return to the coalition, a move Paswan believes will fortify the alliance. Despite criticism from figures like Prashant Kishor, Paswan remains committed to the NDA, expressing optimism about a respectful seat-sharing agreement.

TRENDING

1
Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Under French Investigation

Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Under French Investigation

 Global
2
Mystery of the 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Under Investigation

Mystery of the 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Under Investigation

 Global
3
IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

 India
4
Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025