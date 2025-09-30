Left Menu

Florida Greenlights Trump Presidential Library Site

Florida has donated a property in Miami for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The site is valued at $66 million and serves as a parking lot for Miami Dade College. DeSantis praised the decision, highlighting Florida's support for Trump and the library's future significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The state of Florida has officially approved the donation of a property near downtown Miami for the site of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, announced Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Media reports appraise the lot at $66 million, though estimates suggest it could sell for at least $360 million, according to The New York Times. Currently, the 2.63-acre property offers waterfront views and serves as an employee parking lot for Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, located next to the historic Freedom Tower.

Governor DeSantis praised the project's potential positive impact, citing Florida's unwavering support for Trump's agenda. A White House request for comments was redirected to the library foundation, which hailed Miami as a thriving hub of finance, trade, tourism, and technology.

