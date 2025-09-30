Florida Greenlights Trump Presidential Library Site

The state of Florida has officially approved the donation of a property near downtown Miami for the site of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, announced Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Media reports appraise the lot at $66 million, though estimates suggest it could sell for at least $360 million, according to The New York Times. Currently, the 2.63-acre property offers waterfront views and serves as an employee parking lot for Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, located next to the historic Freedom Tower.

Governor DeSantis praised the project's potential positive impact, citing Florida's unwavering support for Trump's agenda. A White House request for comments was redirected to the library foundation, which hailed Miami as a thriving hub of finance, trade, tourism, and technology.