Babis Balances Power Play with Upcoming Fraud Trial

Czech billionaire Andrej Babis is poised to lead his ANO party to victory in this week's national vote, yet he faces hurdles, including a pending fraud trial and political partnerships with radical factions demanding a departure from NATO and the EU.

Babis, once a centre-left leader, has shifted to national conservative views since his political journey began in 2011. With the ANO party likely to fall short of a majority, he needs to manage alliances with far-right and far-left groups, both opposing EU membership.

Amid accusations of corruption in opposition parties, Babis also confronts conflicts of interest tied to his global conglomerate, Agrofert, and its EU subsidies. His re-election might delay his trial, fortifying his controversial reputation and affecting EU subsidies to the Czech Republic.