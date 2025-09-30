Argentina's Soy Deal with China Stirs Tensions in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold talks with his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, at the White House on October 14. The meeting aims to discuss a $20 billion credit swap from the U.S., a move that has sparked concerns among some Republican circles.

The Argentine foreign ministry described the upcoming meeting as a continuation in fortifying the strategic partnership between the two nations. Concurrently, as Argentina's dollar bond prices showed volatility, the announcement of the swap discussions by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has generated considerable attention.

Argentina's recent decision to offload soy to China, bypassing U.S. markets, has added to the tension, displacing American farmers' potential sales amid an ongoing trade dispute. This move, perceived as a blow to U.S. agriculture during peak marketing season, has stirred discord within Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)