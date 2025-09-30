Left Menu

Argentina's Soy Deal with China Stirs Tensions in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Argentine President Javier Milei to discuss a contentious $20 billion credit swap. Amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, Argentina's recent soy exports to China have sparked concerns among U.S. Republicans, affecting American farmers' sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:34 IST
Argentina's Soy Deal with China Stirs Tensions in U.S.
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold talks with his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, at the White House on October 14. The meeting aims to discuss a $20 billion credit swap from the U.S., a move that has sparked concerns among some Republican circles.

The Argentine foreign ministry described the upcoming meeting as a continuation in fortifying the strategic partnership between the two nations. Concurrently, as Argentina's dollar bond prices showed volatility, the announcement of the swap discussions by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has generated considerable attention.

Argentina's recent decision to offload soy to China, bypassing U.S. markets, has added to the tension, displacing American farmers' potential sales amid an ongoing trade dispute. This move, perceived as a blow to U.S. agriculture during peak marketing season, has stirred discord within Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India
2
Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

 Global
3
Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

 India
4
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025