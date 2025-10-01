Left Menu

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalized Due to Fever

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital due to fever and leg pain. At 83, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha is under medical supervision but is doing fine, according to party sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:05 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been hospitalized after experiencing fever and leg pain, as confirmed by party sources on Wednesday.

Kharge, aged 83, is currently under medical care at MS Ramaiah Hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Amid concerns, a Congress representative reassured the public, stating that Kharge is fine and there is no cause for worry as doctors continue their observations.

