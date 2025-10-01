Government Showdown: Shutdown Sparks Political Standoff

The U.S. government has shuttered many of its operations as a political impasse between Congress and the White House prevented a crucial funding deal, marking the nation's 15th government shutdown since 1981. The standoff between Democrats and Republicans poses significant threats to federal jobs and essential services.

The immediate effects of the shutdown are severe, including suspended scientific research, halted employment reports, and withheld military pay, impacting up to 750,000 federal workers at a daily cost of $400 million. President Trump, pushing for government reform, warned that the shutdown could lead to even more significant job cuts.

The Senate's refusal to approve a temporary funding measure has intensified the standoff. At the heart of the disagreement is $1.7 trillion needed for agency operations, with further disputes over extending healthcare benefits. With entrenched political divisions, analysts fear this shutdown could surpass previous ones in duration and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)