Congress Accuses PM Modi of 'Moral Cowardice' Over Gaza Silence
The Congress party accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence over atrocities in Gaza, calling it 'moral cowardice.' Jairam Ramesh criticizes Modi's support for Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, questioning the exclusion of Palestinians from governance and the lack of accountability for alleged genocide.
The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staying silent amidst the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, a stance they describe as 'moral cowardice' and a 'betrayal' of India's principles. The Congress highlighted Modi's endorsement of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, raising concerns over the exclusion of Gazan voices and governance in the proposal.
In a recent post, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the roadmap for Palestinian statehood and accountability for alleged genocide over the last twenty months. He emphasized that India, which once led the call for Palestinian recognition, is now muted, diverging from its historical stance on global moral issues.
The Congress Working Committee expressed 'profound distress' over civilian casualties in Gaza, challenging the Modi government's silence. Meanwhile, Modi's support for Trump's plan, which involves a temporary governing board for Gaza, promises eventual peace but leaves key humanitarian questions unanswered.
