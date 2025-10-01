Left Menu

Julius Malema Convicted in Firearm Law Violation Case

South African opposition leader Julius Malema was found guilty of breaking firearm laws related to a 2018 incident where he fired a rifle at a political rally. Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, plans to appeal the verdict. His sentencing is set for January 23 next year.

Johannesburg | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:17 IST
  • South Africa

South African opposition leader Julius Malema, who heads the Economic Freedom Fighters party, was convicted Wednesday of violating firearm laws during a 2018 rally where he was seen discharging a rifle. The incident, which went viral, potentially carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Malema's former bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, was also implicated in the case but was acquitted, a decision Malema criticized as racially biased. Despite claims that the weapon was a toy gun, Magistrate Twanet Olivier ruled against Malema. The conviction follows charges initiated by the Afrikaner group Afriforum.

Malema plans to contest the ruling up to South Africa's highest court. His party, known for advocating land appropriation and nationalization, captured 9 percent of the vote in recent elections and remains a polarizing force in the nation's political landscape. Sentencing is scheduled for January next year.

