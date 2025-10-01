Left Menu

Thackeray Criticizes Modi Amidst Asia Cup Win Celebrations

Uddhav Thackeray criticized Prime Minister Modi for election-focused financial aid to Bihar, amidst the backdrop of Team India's Asia Cup victory. Thackeray condemned the focus on elections while Maharashtra faces a crisis. Celebrations followed India's cricket win, with leaders taking jabs at Pakistan.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pandering to electoral interests by announcing Rs 10,000 aid to women in Bihar ahead of state elections. Thackeray labeled the move as unjust, particularly as Maharashtra grapples with a crisis.

Thackeray's remarks came against the backdrop of fervent celebrations marking India's cricket triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. He refrained from commenting on the match, asserting his stand as a 'Deshbakht' by not watching it. He insinuated that enjoying the sporting event was tantamount to being 'Deshdrohi' or anti-national.

Meanwhile, political leaders, including PM Modi and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, took to social media to express pride in the Indian cricket team's accomplishment, with tongue-in-cheek comments directed at Pakistan following their defeat. The win, India's ninth Asia Cup title, was achieved after a gripping run-chase.

