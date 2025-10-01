Thackeray Criticizes Modi Amidst Asia Cup Win Celebrations

In a sharp critique, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pandering to electoral interests by announcing Rs 10,000 aid to women in Bihar ahead of state elections. Thackeray labeled the move as unjust, particularly as Maharashtra grapples with a crisis.

Thackeray's remarks came against the backdrop of fervent celebrations marking India's cricket triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. He refrained from commenting on the match, asserting his stand as a 'Deshbakht' by not watching it. He insinuated that enjoying the sporting event was tantamount to being 'Deshdrohi' or anti-national.

Meanwhile, political leaders, including PM Modi and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, took to social media to express pride in the Indian cricket team's accomplishment, with tongue-in-cheek comments directed at Pakistan following their defeat. The win, India's ninth Asia Cup title, was achieved after a gripping run-chase.