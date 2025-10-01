Leadership Appointments in Indian Parliamentary Panels: A Confidence Vote?

In a significant move, Tejasvi Surya of the BJP has been named chair of the select parliamentary panel tasked with examining the Jan Vishwas Bill. His appointment reflects the BJP's confidence in the young leader from Bangalore South, as observed in political circles.

Alongside Surya's new role, several prominent leaders have secured key positions in parliamentary committees. Notably, BJP's Baijayant Panda will lead the select committee scrutinizing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, while Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor is reappointed as the chair of the external affairs committee.

As the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced these appointments, others like Nishikant Dubey and Bhartruhari Matab retain their roles in committees on communication and finance, respectively. Meanwhile, leaders like Kanimozhi and Charanjit Singh Channi will continue their oversight in consumer affairs and agriculture sectors, reflecting the ongoing leadership dynamics within Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)