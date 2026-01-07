Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Raises Concerns Over US-Venezuela Tensions

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed concern over the US actions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, critiquing the shift from liberal international order principles. He emphasized India's adherence to sovereignty and non-interference, amidst global geopolitical tensions, maintaining communication channels with major international players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:59 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, raised concerns regarding the United States' recent actions involving the Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro. Tharoor pointed out that such actions signify a departure from the established principles of a liberal international order, suggesting instead a shift towards a 'might is right' doctrine.

Speaking at an international book festival in Kerala, Tharoor, who serves as the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Indian Parliament, stressed the violations of international law and the UN Charter seen in the handling of the Venezuelan situation. He emphasized the significance of sovereignty, border inviolability, and non-use of force in international conflicts.

Tharoor also highlighted India's diplomatic stance, advocating for a multi-aligned approach to foreign relations. He indicated that maintaining diverse international relationships shields India from potential global political challenges, noting that recent US actions trouble many Indians across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

