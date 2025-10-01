Left Menu

EVM Controversy in Chenani: Fact or Fiction?

Harsh Dev Singh of the JKNPP raised concerns about non-functional EVMs during checks for the Chenani assembly constituency. Despite the engineers' certification of three EVMs as non-functional, electoral officials dismissed the issues as minor technical errors without impact on poll data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh has spotlighted alleged malfunctions in electronic voting machines (EVMs), stirring a debate over their reliability in the Chenani assembly constituency. Singh pointed to three EVMs reportedly certified as non-functional by engineers during an inspection.

Despite Singh's claims, officials maintain that the issues, pegged as minor clock discrepancies, do not compromise voting data integrity. Udhampur District Election Officer Saloni Rai emphasized the functionality of the machines, addressing concerns stirred up by Singh's allegations.

Calls for transparency persist, with Singh alleging collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP, aimed at irregularities in the polling process. The contentious inspection follows a directive by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, further entrenching the need for electoral accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

