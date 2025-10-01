EVM Controversy in Chenani: Fact or Fiction?

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh has spotlighted alleged malfunctions in electronic voting machines (EVMs), stirring a debate over their reliability in the Chenani assembly constituency. Singh pointed to three EVMs reportedly certified as non-functional by engineers during an inspection.

Despite Singh's claims, officials maintain that the issues, pegged as minor clock discrepancies, do not compromise voting data integrity. Udhampur District Election Officer Saloni Rai emphasized the functionality of the machines, addressing concerns stirred up by Singh's allegations.

Calls for transparency persist, with Singh alleging collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP, aimed at irregularities in the polling process. The contentious inspection follows a directive by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, further entrenching the need for electoral accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)