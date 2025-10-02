Left Menu

Trump Administration Cuts $8 Billion in Climate Funding

The Trump Administration will cancel almost $8 billion in climate-related funding affecting 16 states. White House budget director Russ Vought announced the cutbacks, with further details to be provided by the U.S. Energy Department.

The Trump Administration has announced a staggering $8 billion cut in climate-related funding, affecting 16 states across the U.S., including California and New York. The White House budget director, Russ Vought, revealed these plans on Wednesday, citing budgetary constraints.

This funding slash is expected to be implemented soon, leaving many states to wonder how they will address climate issues without federal support. Critics argue that this decision overlooks the pressing environmental challenges facing the nation.

Vought mentioned that further specifics on the withdrawn funds will be dispensed by the U.S. Energy Department in due course. The move marks a significant pivot in federal funding priorities under President Trump's administration.

