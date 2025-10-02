Digital Distortions: The AI Altercations of U.S. Politics

The political landscape in Washington faces a new challenge as AI-manipulated videos become a tool of contention. U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday downplayed concerns over President Trump's altered videos of House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, labeling them as mere humor.

The controversial content—posted on Trump's Truth Social account—features Jeffries with added digital embellishments like a sombrero and mustache, backed by Mariachi music. Despite criticism from Jeffries calling the content "disgusting," Trump continued to share similar caricatured videos.

Critics, including Jeffries, accuse Trump of perpetuating racist and bigoted sentiments, an accusation that echoes past allegations against the former president. However, Vance argued that such digital pranks are part of the political negotiation landscape, claiming humor has a place even amid serious talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)