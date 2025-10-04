Swadeshi Advocates Push for Record Diwali Sales Amid 'Vocal for Local' Drive

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur underscored the significance of the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, aimed at advancing India's economic prospects, during an advocacy event on Saturday. Thakur emphasized the importance of the Swadeshi movement, urging citizens to buy domestically produced goods to foster self-reliance and economic growth. He remarked on the initiative's potential to showcase Indian products globally, thereby strengthening the national economy.

Speaking at Bastar Dussehra celebrations in Jagdalpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the collective adoption of Swadeshi by India's 140 crore population could propel the nation to the forefront of global economies. Shah highlighted recent measures like GST rate reductions that aim to rejuvenate economic activities, and emphasized the Aatmnirbhar Bharat campaign as a catalyst for economic momentum and employment generation.

Amid the festive season, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) forecasts unprecedented Diwali sales, driven by a preference for Indian-made goods. During a press conference, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal highlighted the positive consumer sentiment and projected sales to surpass Rs 4.75 lakh crore. The event also featured an exhibition of Swadeshi products curated by women entrepreneurs, showcasing high-quality Indian merchandise.

(With inputs from agencies.)