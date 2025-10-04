Left Menu

Swadeshi Advocates Push for Record Diwali Sales Amid 'Vocal for Local' Drive

BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocate for the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. They emphasize embracing Swadeshi to bolster India's economy and promote self-reliance. CAIT projects Diwali sales will hit a record Rs 4.75 lakh crore, driven by increased demand for Indian-made goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:36 IST
Swadeshi Advocates Push for Record Diwali Sales Amid 'Vocal for Local' Drive
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur underscored the significance of the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, aimed at advancing India's economic prospects, during an advocacy event on Saturday. Thakur emphasized the importance of the Swadeshi movement, urging citizens to buy domestically produced goods to foster self-reliance and economic growth. He remarked on the initiative's potential to showcase Indian products globally, thereby strengthening the national economy.

Speaking at Bastar Dussehra celebrations in Jagdalpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the collective adoption of Swadeshi by India's 140 crore population could propel the nation to the forefront of global economies. Shah highlighted recent measures like GST rate reductions that aim to rejuvenate economic activities, and emphasized the Aatmnirbhar Bharat campaign as a catalyst for economic momentum and employment generation.

Amid the festive season, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) forecasts unprecedented Diwali sales, driven by a preference for Indian-made goods. During a press conference, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal highlighted the positive consumer sentiment and projected sales to surpass Rs 4.75 lakh crore. The event also featured an exhibition of Swadeshi products curated by women entrepreneurs, showcasing high-quality Indian merchandise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025