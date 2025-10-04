Congress Strategizes for Bihar Assembly Elections

The Congress Party has ramped up its preparations for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections with strategic appointments. Former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, along with former Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have been entrusted as senior observers, a move highlighting the party's serious bid to seize power in the state.

According to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved these appointments with immediate effect, reflecting the party's proactive stance in the political battleground of Bihar. An additional 41 leaders have been designated as election observers in every district, signifying a comprehensive approach to invigorate the party's campaign.

The Bihar elections, set for later this year, are a crucial test for Congress, which intends to dismantle the current NDA administration. The strategic emphasis on leadership and grassroots involvement aims at fostering unity and securing a successful electoral outcome for Congress and its partners.

