ANO's Triumph: Andrej Babis's Victory in Czech Elections

In a decisive election result, Andrej Babis, leader of the Czech opposition party ANO, emerged victorious, as announced by the nation's nearly-complete vote count.

ANO secured almost 35% of the vote, significantly outpacing the Spolu coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, which only captured 23% of voter support.

The results underscore a notable shift in political dynamics, as Fiala extended his congratulations to Babis, acknowledging the electorate's preference for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)