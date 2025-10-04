Left Menu

ANO's Triumph: Andrej Babis's Victory in Czech Elections

In a significant political shift, Andrej Babis, leader of the opposition party ANO, secured a decisive victory in the Czech Republic's general election. ANO garnered nearly 35% of the vote, while the outgoing Prime Minister Petr Fiala's Spolu coalition managed only 23%. The results indicate a change in voter sentiment.

In a decisive election result, Andrej Babis, leader of the Czech opposition party ANO, emerged victorious, as announced by the nation's nearly-complete vote count.

ANO secured almost 35% of the vote, significantly outpacing the Spolu coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, which only captured 23% of voter support.

The results underscore a notable shift in political dynamics, as Fiala extended his congratulations to Babis, acknowledging the electorate's preference for change.

